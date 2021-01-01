Nena Table Clock by Nomon - Color: Brown - Finish: Oak - (NENARG)

Enhance modern minimalist interiors with the smooth surfaces of the Nena Table Clock from Nomon. Compact and considered, a downward-flaring stand of solid walnut steadies a vertically-held circular clock frame. This is visually balanced by a flat disc clock face and accent rod of graphite-finished brass that contrasts well with the wooden hands as they creep across its surface. Nomon creates innovative clocks and furniture that combine purpose and prestige. Under the guidance of designer JosÃ© MarÃ­a Reina, the Barcelona-based company produces luxury items from exceptional materials including natural walnut and marble. Each piece is handmade and finished with a jewelers precision, ensuring their quality as tomorrows design icons. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Oak with Brass