Mohawk Home Nen Indigo 8 ft. x 10 ft. Floral Area Rug, Blue

Celtic inspired palmettes, as seen in the stately style of Birch Lanes Nen Area Rug in Indigo, enrich any space with the eternal elegance of old world wonder. The indigo palette is illuminated by versatile and vibrant shades of charcoal black, matte gold, taupe, neutral beige, tan and silver gray. Luxuriously woven with a chic contrast texture of cut pile and modern distressed details, this area rug is consciously crafted with environmentally responsible EverStrand recycled polyester yarn. As easy on the eyes as the world around us, EverStrand yarn is created from recycled post-consumer plastic water bottles. While EverStrand is renowned for its sustainability and irresistible buttery soft feel, this silky fiber also offers superior strength stain resistance, dependable durability and an illustrious color clarity. Color: Blue.