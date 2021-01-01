Nemo Style C Pendant Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (H128701C-AGB)

Mitzi by Hudson Valley's Nemo Style C Pendant Light was designed in 2017. Its dynamic look is softened by the opal glossy glass shade, which gives off a warm lighting effect. Modern details like metallic hardware accent the piece. Available in Aged Brass, Polished Nickel or Polished Copper finish. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Schoolhouse. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass