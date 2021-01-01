Nemo Chair, Swivel by Driade - Color: Metallics (9854335)

Nemo Chair, Swivel is a face with classic features that is hollowed out to create a chair and inhabitable space. Designer Fabio Novembre uses furniture to tell intense and fascinating stories, in which the protagonist is often the human figure. Nemo is capable of becoming abstract and universal, resulting in a head-armchair, to be lived from the inside. Like a mask, it simultaneously conceals and reveals its inhabitant. Eclectic, collaborative, resourceful. Driade designs are a fusion of furniture and art and a labor of love shared among many contemporary designers with the mission to represent the true sense of the modern era. Driade is an aesthetic workshop that has collaborated with designers and facilitated innovative research and trends from the very start. The brand proposes a philosophy of home-living based on the conviction that eclecticism, cultural collage, curiosity and surprise represent the true sense the modern era. Through the years Driade has produced furniture and objects to suit every functional need, aesthetic aspiration, and lifestyle requirement. Today, the Driade catalog is composed of a wide variety of furnishings, accessories, equipment, and objects of art intended for daily use. Color: Metallics.