From barclay products
Barclay Products Nelson 72 in. Cast Iron Double Slipper Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with No Faucet Holes and White Feet
Advertisement
Bring a classical edge to your home's bathroom with the Nelson Cast Iron Double Slipper Tub from Barclay. Featuring a timeless design, comfortable soaking dimensions, and elegant imperial feet, it makes an unforgettable impression. Purchase this tub and join the thousands of satisfied customers who always turn to Barclay for quality and stylish bathroom fixtures. Color: White.