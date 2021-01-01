From barclay products

Barclay Products Nelson 72 in. Cast Iron Double Slipper Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with No Faucet Holes and White Feet

Description

Bring a classical edge to your home's bathroom with the Nelson Cast Iron Double Slipper Tub from Barclay. Featuring a timeless design, comfortable soaking dimensions, and elegant imperial feet, it makes an unforgettable impression. Purchase this tub and join the thousands of satisfied customers who always turn to Barclay for quality and stylish bathroom fixtures. Color: White.

