Nels 9'5" Lighted Cantilever Umbrella

This is a product that has sun-proof function and sturdy construction with 24 solar LED lights. Even on the sunniest day, you can enjoy your outdoor living spaces and remain cooler by using this Patio Sun Shading Umbrella. It is probably the best way to stay outside without absorbing the harmful UV rays of sun, which causes serious sunburns or even skin cancers. At the same time, it is a perfect choice when there is time that rain spotting and you still want to enjoy outdoor scenery and cool breeze. And when the sun falls, eco-friendly & energy-efficient solar powered LED lights with Upgraded solar panel makes it romantic and warm to enjoy night scenery also besides sun shading needs in the day. Fabric Color: Red