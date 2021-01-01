Nels 3 Piece Triangle Floating Shelf with Reclaimed Wood

If you’ve ever wondered how to add the perfect touch of rustic farmhouse decor to your home, then these charming open triangle shelves are exactly what you’ve been searching for. Not only will they bring a smile to your face every time you walk into the room, but they’re sure to get tons of compliments when guests come over as well! These beautiful rustic open triangle shelves come in a set of three, and each one is made right here in the United States of America. Hang them together for a unique pattern design, or hang them separately to display your favorite photos, treasures, and art.