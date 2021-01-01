Nellis Pineapple Sculpture

This iconic pineapple symbolizes warmth, hospitality, and friendship where ever it is placed. Inspired by the spiky tops and quilt like the belly of real pineapples, this well-proportioned piece is made of mold poured ceramic and finished with a brilliant gold glaze. This quality golden glazed dolomite piece has been molded, glazed and fired to a bright shiny finish. A brilliant focal point is bright and shiny. Tropical fruits like these were brought home by seafarers on the way home from trips abroad long ago and have come to be more popular than ever before in home decor.