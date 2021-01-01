From greyleigh
Neligh 72" Console Table
Steeped in industrial influence, this clean-lined console table sets an understated foundation for any display you dream up. The top and two lower tiers are made from manufactured wood and veneers in a weathered oak finish for a well-worn look, while an antique silver finish outfits the metal frame for eye-catching contrast. Spanning 72" wide, this generously sized design provides plenty of space to show off framed family photos, potted plants, artful accents, and beyond. Assembly is required.