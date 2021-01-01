Nefyn Ivory Loveseat

Part of Nefyn Collection from Furniture Of AmericaCrafted from real woodIvory finishMedium density foamSloped armsSingle cushion seatTapered block legsIncludes accent pillows.Create a lounge area where you can enjoy a small chat and a cup of coffee. This sofa set maintains a high level of comfort while delivering a pleasing visual. Sloped arms give this set a silhouette that can help define your lounge space. The addition of a textured throw blanket will help this set stand out and give you something cozy to add to the . A beautiful set for establishing a tranquil mood.