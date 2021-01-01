From artistic weavers

Artistic Weavers Need a Hand? Multi-Colored Blue/White/Yellow/Black 3 ft. 11 in. x 5 ft. 7 in. Area Rug

$82.79
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The simplistic yet compelling rugs from the Kindergarten Collection effortlessly serve as the exemplar representation of modern decor. The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Polypropylene in Turkey, and has Low Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Color: Blue/White/Yellow/Black.

