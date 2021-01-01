Neddy 1 - Light Black Armed Sconce

Perfect for adding the right amount of light to any space, the wall sconce is an ideal choice for any room in your home. With elements of industrial, modern, and retro, a dark bronze finish completes the well-crafted design. A textured accent piece sits atop the light socket to add a unique visual element while the urn shape shade showcases the bulb of your choice letting you change the feel of your sconce as often as you want. Since it uses a standard e26 base bulb, the options are endless. Plus, it is a plug-in fixture so you can place it anywhere in your home to bring style to any room.