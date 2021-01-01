Perky-Pet Nectar Concentrate Orange Oriole Food, 32-oz bottle, 32-oz bottle

With Perky-Pet Orange Oriole Nectar Concentrate, you can encourage colorful orioles to fill your backyard with color and activity. This 100 percent sucrose formula supports your flap happy friends with the nutrition they need for their active lifestyles. The concentrate makes up to 128 fluid ounces of nectar when mixed with water. It’s easy to prepare so you don’t keep your feathered friends waiting. You can mix up just what you need at a time to save space, or you can store premixed nectar in the fridge. The nectar’s orange color helps to attract orioles, so sit back and enjoy your birdwatching.