Neck Fan Portable USB Rechargeable LED Fan Headphone Design Hand Free Personal Fan Wearable Cooler Fan with Dual Wind Head for Traveling Outdoor.

Best Quality Guranteed. SPORTS FAN-FREE YOUR HANDS: LED Hand free fan was design as a headphone to free your hands anywhere; Fashion style makes you look so cool. Hanging around your neck, suitable for traveling in hot weather, saved you from the embarrassment of dripping with a sudden sweat in public on numerous occasions. 3 ADJUSTABLE SPEED LEVEL: Low/medium/high speed level. Adjust appropriate fan speed by pressing the power button. Neckband fan with powerful airflow can the fast and easy access to instant relief from hot flashes. Hanging the cooler fan around your neck and take it everywhere. DUAL WIND HEAD & FLEXIBLE ARMS: The LED portable fan have two wind head, can feel more powerful airflow, also can adjust the direction 360 which allows you to adjust to any different angles, portable, simple and easy to create powerful wind for you. It's ideal for personal cooling, camping, outdoor event, trips, office, church, hot flashes. USB RECHARGEABLE: 2