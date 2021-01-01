Necaise 4 - Light 29" Chandelier Style Globe Semi Flush Mount

Features:Semi Flush MountMatte opal shadeQuick grip cable support for quick and easy adjustmentUL listedUsage: Interior dryProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 4Fixture Design: Chandelier StyleFixture Shape: GlobeLight Direction: Down;UpFinish: Satin nickelStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalMetal Type: AluminumWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type Included: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Replaceable Bulb Included: Rescaled EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaShade Required: Glass Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoIP Rating: Spefications:Voltage: 120VAccommodates (4) 60W A19 bulbs (not included)UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Canopy diameter: 5"Overall Product Weight: 7Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 12Body Width - Side to Side: 29Body Depth - Front to Back: 29Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Installation Required : YesWarranty: