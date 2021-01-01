Nebula LED Chandelier by Oxygen Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (3-681-40)

The Nebula LED Chandelier by Oxygen Lighting is a refreshing, modern take on a well-loved retro design. Reminiscent of a sputnik style fixture, this pendant light is defined with a clean set of lines as a single down rod supports an array of smooth, spherical, glass shades at the end of arms that branch out. This geometrical composition is dressed up with a beautiful finish as it lends surroundings an evenly diffused layer of illumination. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Globe. Color: Gold. Finish: Aged Brass