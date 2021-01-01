Samsung NE63A6711S 30 Inch Wide 6.3 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Electric Range with No Pre-Heat Air Fry Convection and Griddle Fingerprint Resistant

Samsung NE63A6711S 30 Inch Wide 6.3 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Electric Range with No Pre-Heat Air Fry, Convection, and Griddle Features:The elegant design wraps around the cooktop sides and up through the slim control panel, elevating the look of any kitchenA healthier way to prepare your favorite fried foods right in your oven with little to no oil - no preheating required (air fry tray included)Preheat, monitor and adjust time and temperature of your oven from wherever you are using your smartphoneGrill your family’s favorite foods with the included griddle that is perfectly sized to fit the griddle burnersPowerful Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenlyThis large 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit multiple dishes at one timeFingerprint resistant, beautiful finishThe 5-burner cooktop includes a griddle burner and adjustable dual and triple ring burners so you can cook with the griddle included and multiple pot and pan sizesSpecifications:Total Capacity: 6.3 Cu. Ft.Front Left Burner Watts: 1800Front Right Burner Watts: 3000Back Middle Watts: 100Back Left Burner Watts: 1800Back Right Burner Watts: 1200Broil Element: NoConvection: NoSabbath Mode: YesSelf Cleaning: YesDepth: 28-11/16"Height: 46-5/16"Width: 29-15/16" Electric Ranges Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel