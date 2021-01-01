From zzdeals
ND46 Dynamic Supercardioid Instrument Microphone
A robust, high-performance, large-diaphragm dynamic supercardioid instrument microphone Designed for capturing a variety of instrument sounds, and precisely tuned to deliver a lively and balanced sound Also provides excellent isolation from the sound of other nearby instruments The unique locking pivoting head makes mic placement easy and precise A shock-mounted capsule minimizes handling noise and ensures low frequency bumps and thumps won't get into the PA The included humbucking coil guards against line hum for confident use near speaker cabinets and generators of EMF The durable, tight-mesh Memraflex grille resists denting and withstands extraordinarily rough treatment