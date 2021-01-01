46mm ND128 7 Stop ND Lens Filter 2Peak

7 F-STOP REDUCTION Neutral Density ND128 provides a fixed 7 f-stop light reduction, which allows long exposure and motion blur techniques in bright light. Recommended for landscape photography. COLOUR NEUTRAL Consciously designed to maintain colour neutrality with no colour cast for better image quality and truer colours. 2PEAK Premium Japanese optical glass with 16-layer nano-coating provides neutral colour balance, reduces lens flare, removes ghosting and protects against scratches, dirt, and grime. Backed by our lifetime warranty. NO VIGNETTING Consciously designed durable magnalium rims are double-threaded for stacking and slim profile to avoid vignetting. This is a Fixed Neutral Density lens filter not a Variable ND. To find your correct filter size, check final image in gallery. PLANTS 5 TREES Buying with helps fund local communities to plant 5 trees in areas affected by deforestation help us reforest the world, one product at a time.