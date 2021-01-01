From ming tsai
52mm ND1000 10 Stop ND Lens Filter Fixed Neutral Density Filter HD 18 Layer Super Slim MultiCoated Glass NanoX MRC Series for Camera Lens
Advertisement
52mm Fixed ND1000 Filter made with premium Japan Optics glass, top level of transmittance, no color cast; Aviation aluminum alloy frame, super slim and lightweight, avoiding vignetting on wide angle lenses. Extra tough frame ensuring durability and jamming prevention. Note: The filter 10 Stop exposure correction, it is not variable. Neutral Density Filter reduce the amount of light by 10 stops, long-time exposure edge tool;Multi-coated nano filter, effectively reduce the light refection of the surface, improve image quality. 18-layer multi-resistant coating technology significantly reducing lens flare and ghosting while making the filter anti-scratch, water repellent, oil & dust resistant fit for the rigors of adventure photography. Hard coated multicoating process suppresses ghosting, flare and reflections, and increase light transmission; Can be used to achieve super slow shutter speeds in daylight to render moving subjects invisible. Enables slow shutter spee