From nalgene

ND 95mm Graduated Neutral Density 12 4 Stops Filter for photo video broadcast and cinema production

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

technology is neutral across the whole spectrum, including UV, visible and infra red 95mm diameter stackable filter reduces light by 4 F-stops across the top half of the filter multicoating technology makes the filter hydrophobic and scratch resistant For use in landscape and horizon shots Manufactured in the UK using Schott Superwite glass, the finest optical glass available

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com