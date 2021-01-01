From skora
72mm ND Filter Color Graduated Gray Neutral Density Filter 18 Layer MultiCoated Optical Glass Schott B270 CSGND8 09 3Stop
Advertisement
High Definition Optical Glass(SCHOTT B270) from Germany Double Sided Nano 18 Layer Multi-Coated.(16 Layer Double Sided Anti-Reflection2 Layer Waterproof and Oil Resistant Nano Coating.) 72mm SGND8 0.9 3-Stop Soft Graduated Gray Exposure Correction. The Aerometal Frame Can Be Rotated to Adjust The Angle, Makes Photography More Convenient and Faster. A Color-Grad ND8-to-Clear Is Often Best for Balancing Sky to Foreground. It Is Specially Designed for Landscape Photographers.