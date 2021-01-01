43mm ND Fader Variable Neutral Density Filter ND2 to ND400 for Camera Lens UltraSlim Multi Coated

Variable ND Filter ND2-400 Filter reduce the light from 1 to 9 f-stops. MaterialMade by Completed Professional Optical Glasses, with double-side multilayer blue coating to help repel water. Exposure ReductionND filters are good for rivers, waterfalls, and other bodies of water, especially under bright light. The longer exposure times allows for smoother water movements, shallower depth of field, and blurred motion. Ultra-SlimThe filter frame is only 7.3mm, and super lightweight CNC ring used in construction prevents adverse effect NoteThis Filter kit is compatible with all 43mm lenses. Please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. This number is always preceded by a " (diameter) symbol.