82mm ND 1000 Filter 10 Stop Neutral Density Filter for Camera Lenses 16Layer MultiResistant Coated German Optics Glass WeatherSeal ND Filter with.

10 Stop Neutral Density FilterThe MRC ND1000 Filter features precisely German SCHOTT B270 Glass and aviation grade aluminum frame, 16-Layer Multiple Resistant Coated, provides 10 f-stop reductions of light without effecting color balance, enables you to control the depth of field and movements more easily. MRC Optical Coating16 Layer Multi-resistant Coated to significantly reduce lens flare and ghosting while making the filter Anti-Scratch, Reduce Reflection, Water Repellent, Increase Surface Durability, Oil & Dust Resistant. All these fantastic attributes are essential for working effectively outdoors. EXPOSURE REDUCTIONEliminates overly bright & washed-out images and enables longer exposures to capture the beauty of time and movement, allows a wider aperture to achieve a decrease depth of field. SLOWS SHUTTER SPEED3.0 ND Filter allows slower shutter speeds to produce blurred motion effects and wider apertures in bright light.