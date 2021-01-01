From nutrichef
NutriChef NCCWA13 - Kitchenware Pots & Pans - Stylish Kitchen Cookware Set, Non-Stick (13-Piece Set)
Advertisement
13-piece non-stick kitchenware set features stylish modern cookware design to match any kitchen Includes 1-quart saucepan pot with lid, 2-quart saucepan pot with lid, 5-quart casserole pot with lid, 3-quart sautepan pot with lid, 10-inch large fry pan, 8-inch small fry pan, soup ladle, pasta fork, and strainer utensil Pots set features cool-touch and form-fitting handle grips for comfortable use Effectively distributes and retains heat for even cooking all-around See through tempered glass lids with vent holes allow steam to escape Safe for use with gas, electric, ceramic, and induction counter cooktops Color: Black Saucepan Pot Size (L x W x H): 12.5 x 5.7 x 4.7 inches Saucepan Pot Size (L x W x H): 13.3 x 6.48 x 6 inches Saute Pan Pot Size (L x W x H): 20.1 x 9.6 x 5 inches Casserole Size (L x W x H): 15.4 x 9.6 x 6.6 inches Open Fry Pan Size (L x W x H): 14.8 x 8 x 3 inches (with handle) Open Fry Pan Size (L x W x H): 17.9 x 10.4 x 3.2 inches (with handle)