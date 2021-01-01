From google nest

Google Nest NC5100US Nest Hello Video Doorbell Door Bell Lighted Button Pushbuttons

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Google Nest NC5100US Nest Hello Video Doorbell This doorbell is hardwired. Please consult a professional for installation Nest Hello lets you know who’s there, so you never miss a visitor or a package. It can tell the difference between a person and a thing, then alert you. And because it’s wired, it streams 24/7, so you can check in anytime. Or go back and look at a 3-hour snapshot history to see what happened. Features: Get an alert and talk to visitors at your door from anywhere HD video: delivers bright, crisp images day or night Nest Aware: Smart enough to detect a person and then alert you even if they don’t ring 24/7 streaming: check in anytime and view a 3-hour snapshot history to see what you missed Specifications: Height: 6-4/7" Width: 5" Depth: 2-5/6" Wireless Communication: Bluetooth, WiFi Minimum OS Requirement: Android 4.1, iOS 8 Pushbuttons na

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com