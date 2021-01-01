Google Nest NC5100US Nest Hello Video Doorbell Door Bell Lighted Button Pushbuttons

Google Nest NC5100US Nest Hello Video Doorbell This doorbell is hardwired. Please consult a professional for installation Nest Hello lets you know who’s there, so you never miss a visitor or a package. It can tell the difference between a person and a thing, then alert you. And because it’s wired, it streams 24/7, so you can check in anytime. Or go back and look at a 3-hour snapshot history to see what happened. Features: Get an alert and talk to visitors at your door from anywhere HD video: delivers bright, crisp images day or night Nest Aware: Smart enough to detect a person and then alert you even if they don’t ring 24/7 streaming: check in anytime and view a 3-hour snapshot history to see what you missed Specifications: Height: 6-4/7" Width: 5" Depth: 2-5/6" Wireless Communication: Bluetooth, WiFi Minimum OS Requirement: Android 4.1, iOS 8 Pushbuttons na