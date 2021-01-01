From troy rlm lighting

Troy RLM Lighting NC14MFGG3LL30 Nostalgia Single Light 18" Tall Outdoor Barn Light with Gooseneck Tahitian Teal Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Description

Troy RLM Lighting NC14MFGG3LL30 Nostalgia Single Light 18" Tall Outdoor Barn Light with Gooseneck Features:Crafted from aluminumRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) base bulbCovered under Troy RLM Lighting's 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyUL Listed for wet locationsDimensions:Height: 18"Width: 14"Extension: 29.5"Backplate Depth: 2"Backplate Diameter: 5.88"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Tahitian Teal

