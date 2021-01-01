NOURISON Nc Series 1 Multicolor 5 ft. x 7 ft. Bordered Traditional Area Rug

I believe every house has a story; time to write yours with this timeless collection - Nicole Curtis. The Nicole Curtis Series 1 Collection channels the vibrant spirit of the past through intricately printed Persian floral and tribal designs. These vintage-inspired rugs help you transform your home into your sanctuary, with each design carrying a distinctively distressed finish for a comfortably lived-in feel. Series 1 is designed with easy cleaning in mind, with a machine-washable blend of flat woven chenille and cotton fibers that are incredibly soft to the touch. Color: Multicolor.