From richelieu

Richelieu NB10324 Palisades 25 Inch Towel Bar Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 25 Inch

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Richelieu NB10324 Palisades 25 Inch Towel Bar Features:Designed to maintain the perfect look with a high quality finishCrafted from metal for years of reliable usageCoordinates perfectly with the Palisades CollectionIncludes mounting hardware for easy installationSpecifications:Width: 23"Height: 1-3/4"Projection: 2-3/4"Overall Width: 24-3/4"Material: ZincProduct Variation:NB10318: 18 Inch Towel BarNB10324 (This Model): 25 Inch Towel Bar 25 Inch Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com