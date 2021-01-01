From richelieu
Richelieu NB10324 Palisades 25 Inch Towel Bar Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 25 Inch
Advertisement
Richelieu NB10324 Palisades 25 Inch Towel Bar Features:Designed to maintain the perfect look with a high quality finishCrafted from metal for years of reliable usageCoordinates perfectly with the Palisades CollectionIncludes mounting hardware for easy installationSpecifications:Width: 23"Height: 1-3/4"Projection: 2-3/4"Overall Width: 24-3/4"Material: ZincProduct Variation:NB10318: 18 Inch Towel BarNB10324 (This Model): 25 Inch Towel Bar 25 Inch Chrome