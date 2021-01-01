From ultra pro
NB-2L/NB-2LH Dual Rapid Battery USB Charger (with AC and Auto Plugs). Also Includes UltraPro Accessory Bundle: Deluxe Custom Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Advertisement
Fully compatible with Canon PowerShot S30, S40, S45, S50, S55, S60, S70, S80, PowerShot G7, Digital Rebel XT, Xti, Kiss Digital N, EOS 350D, Optura 30, 40, 50, 60, 400, 500, ZR100, ZR200, ZR300, ZR400, ZR500, ZR600, ZR700, Select Elura, FVM, IXY, and MV Digital Camera and Camcorder models. Bundle includes all of the following items: Compact Rapid Dual-Battery Charger, powered via USB Charging cable. AC and Auto adapters also included for flexible charging options Charges 1 or 2 batteries Custom Cleaning Cloth Included, for all your electronics and optics Backed by FantaSales 30-Day 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. No-Hassle Returns and Refunds.