From nexxt solutions
nexxt solutions naxos800g 8-port gigabit fast ethernet network switch- smart plug and play- unmanaged desktop switch- internet
Advertisement
Gigabit Ethernet Switch with 8-Ports of Auto Sensing 10/100/1000 Mbps Speeds with 16GBps Backplan Bandwidth Full Duplex and Half Duplex Back pressure Flow control, with Integrated lightning Protection and Sturdy Metal Case with quiet Fanless operation Plug and Play, Simple setup with no software or configuration needed, Connect to your router or modem for additional wired connections Internet Splitter- Connect your Laptop, Gaming Console, PC, Printer, for Lag-Free and Stable signals Nexxt Solutions, a US Company committed to Quality and Customer Service with over 10 Million products shipped since 2003