From nshi
NAXIAOTIAO Mouse Pad, Abstract Mouse Pad, Rectangle Non-Slip Rubber Gaming Mouse Pad, for Office and Gaming, Non-Slip Rubber Base,3,400x900x2mm
Advertisement
Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Interesting unique design personalized custom mouse pad, give you a new feeling for your office life. Pad size ideal for moving your mouse freely when gaming. No-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop.