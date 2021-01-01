NAVISKAUTO 10.1' Dual Car DVD Players with HDMI Input 2 Headphones Mounting Bracket Support 1080P MP4 Video Region Free(2 x Headrest DVD Players)

2 Car DVD PlayersPlay same or different DVDs simultaneously. With front clamshell design, super convenient for kids to change disc. HDMI InputSync up to 1080P video and audio from your computer, mobile phone, Raspberry Pi, Xbox or kindle fire etc. Also support AV IN and AV OUT function. Region Free Headrest DVD PlayersCompatible with multiple HD video formats: MP4/MKV/FLV/AVI/MPEG/MPG/TS/TRP/VOB/RMVB/MOV/ASF/WMV. Built-in USB/SD card slot (up to 128GB, FAT32 format). Upgraded Mount Bracket (Not Headrest Straps)Super easy & stable mounted on car headrest and adjustable for different sizes headrest. Last memory can pick up from where you left last time, no worry about repeat or skip. Package Content2 * Car DVD Players, 2 * Headphones, 2 * IR Remote Controllers, 2 * Mounting Brackets, 1* Car Charger Splitter, 1* AV Cable, 1* User Manual, 100% Customer Service and 18 Months Warranty.