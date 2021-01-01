Jumbo stitching - Corner-blocked frame - High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber - Exposed feet with faux wood finish - Platform foundation system resists sagging 3x better than spring system after 20,000 testing cycles by providing more even support - Smooth platform foundation maintains tight, wrinkle-free look without dips or sags that can occur over time with sinuous spring foundations - Arm height: 27 - Leg height: 4.5 - 97% polyester - 3% polyurethane - Leather look - Attached back - Loose seat cushions If you love the cool look of leather but long for the warm feel of fabric, you can take comfort in this loveseat. Wrapped in a fabulous faux leather with a weathered hue and hint of pebbly texture to resemble the real deal, this decidedly modern loveseat proves less is more. Elements include angled side profiling and track armrests wrapped with a layer of pillowy softness for that little something extra. Prominent jumbo stitching and clean-lined divided back styling lend fashion-forward flair. In the Box - Navi Loveseat - Smoke - Documentation