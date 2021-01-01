From red barrel studio
Naveena Swivel Counter & Bar Stool
Featuring a solid wood swivel 26" (26 inches) counter bar stool or a 30" (30 inch) bar stool. The 4000 26 inches kitchen counter bar stool for kitchen height counters has a durable wooden construction and practical swivel mechanism. Also available a 30? Barstool for bar height counters. The 4000 comes with a wood finish which brings out the natural wood grains. The commercial-grade upholstery material on the backrest will guarantee a long-lasting service with the utmost comfort. The custom upholstered seat features a thick foam cushion and durable fabric. Seat Height: Counter Stool (26” Seat Height), Color: Black