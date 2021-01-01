From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Navarre Gray Painted Plywood Shaker Stock Assembled Wall Kitchen Cabinet Soft Close Door Left 12 in. x 36 in. x 12 in.
Advertisement
The Navarre Deep Onyx collection from Home Decorators Collection features a durable onyx gray painted finish which will create a classic, bold feel in any kitchen. Shaker-style doors and drawer fronts are crafted from solid MDF with a flat recessed center panel. Cabinets feature CARB compliant all-plywood construction, with full-depth 3/4 in. thick adjustable shelves for added storage.