From home decorators collection

Home Decorators Collection Navarre Gray Painted Plywood Shaker Stock Assembled Wall Kitchen Cabinet Soft Close Door Left 12 in. x 36 in. x 12 in.

$270.20 on sale
($386.01 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The Navarre Deep Onyx collection from Home Decorators Collection features a durable onyx gray painted finish which will create a classic, bold feel in any kitchen. Shaker-style doors and drawer fronts are crafted from solid MDF with a flat recessed center panel. Cabinets feature CARB compliant all-plywood construction, with full-depth 3/4 in. thick adjustable shelves for added storage.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com