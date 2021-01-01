Nautilus Twin I by NW Art - Color: Black (77061D-6)

Nautilus Twin I by NW Art evokes ocean sounds in the ears of the viewer. Featuring a stunning black and white photograph of a large shimmering seashell, the giclÃ©e print is a wonderful example of organic design and nature's beauty. A varied selection of medium, frame and size choices makes it easy to find the perfect wall dÃ©cor for a small room or a large open-concept space. Printed using a high-tech process and archival inks, this contemporary artwork remains a breathtaking focal point. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Black.