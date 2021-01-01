Nautilus League Legends Large Gaming Mouse Pad with Nonslip Base Waterproof Foldable Keyboard Mat for Home Office

??Durable Material & Comfortable Feel?Adopting High Elasticity Natural Rubber Material, This Mouse Pad Will Provide You With The Maximum Comfort Using Experience. The Durable Stitched Edges Effectively Prevent The Pad From Wear, Deformation And Degumming. In The Meanwhile, The Stitched Edges Greatly Contribute To The Flatness. Water Resistant Coating?Thanks To The Waterproof Coating, The Mouse Mat Effectively Prevents Accidental Damage From Spilled Liquid. When Liquid Splashes On The Pad, It Will Form Into Water Drops And Slide Down. To Wipe It Clean With Tissue Or Cleaning Cloth Will Be Fine. It\u2019s Quite Easy To Clean And Will Never Delay Your Work Or Gaming. Non-Slip Rubber Base?Intensive Slip-Resistant Overlapping Curve Bottom Surface Firmly Grips The Desktop To Ensure Your Stable Operation Of The Mouse And Keyboard. It Will Effectively Prevent The Mouse And Keyboard From Sliding And Moving. Spare Your Worry Of Accidentally Sliding Of Mouse And Keyboard. You Can Always Rely