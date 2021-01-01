Modern Forms Nautilus 56 Nautilus 56" 4 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Smart LED Ceiling Fan with Wall Control and Remote Control Graphite Weathered Gray /

Modern Forms Nautilus 56 Nautilus 56" 4 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Smart LED Ceiling Fan with Wall Control and Remote Control Nautilus Indoor and Outdoor 4-Blade Smart Ceiling Fan 56in Graphite Weathered Wood with 2700K LED Light Kit and Remote Control with Wall CradleFeaturesModern Forms Fans pair with the smart home tech you know and love, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Smart Things, Ecobee, Control4, and Josh AI. Coming Soon: Savant, Lutron Homeworks, and NestSync with our exclusive Modern Forms app to control fan speed, use smart features like breeze mode, adaptive learning, create groups, and reduced energy costsBattery operated Bluetooth remote control with wall cradle included. Can be controlled through an Android or iOS wall mounted tablet with Wi-FiModern Forms Fans are made with incredibly efficient and completely silent DC motors and are up to 70% more efficient than traditional fans. Every fan is factory-balanced and sound tested to ensure each fan will never wobble, rattle or clickReplaceable LED luminaire features smooth and continuous brightness control. Available in 2700K, 3000K, and 3500K options - order accordinglyFinish and Blade Variations:Graphite Weathered Gray finish includes Medium Wood fan bladesGraphite Weathered Wood finish includes Light Wood fan bladesMatte Black finish includes Black fan bladesConstructed of aluminumIncludes a frosted patterned/etched glass shadeFan is controllable by a Remote Control and Wall Control (included)Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsAble to be mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 6" downrodIntegrated dimmable 14 watt LED lightingUses an energy efficient reversible 32 watt DC motorUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for wet locationsIncludes Lifetime Motor, 5 Year LED, and 1 Year Parts warrantiesDimensionsBlade Span: 56"Height: 15"Width: 56"Product Weight: 30.56 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Width: 5-15/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 4Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 13 DegreesFan Blade Material: ABSMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 6CFM high: 7000, medium: 4200, low: 1400 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 164, low: 40Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 32 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsLumens: 2200Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 wattsAverage Hours: 50000Dimmable: Yes Includes a frosted patterned/etched glass shade Outdoor Ceiling Fans Graphite Weathered Gray / 2700K