The chair cushion ( set of 2) perfectly sized to add comfort to a wide variety of outdoor accent chairs. It's a simple way to make your space look new and inviting while staying on budget. Each seat pad is 44 in. wide x 19 in. deep x 3.5 in. high, and you can coordinate among all your additional seating needs. The durable, weather-resistant polyester fabric ensures vibrant colors through the season and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. These outdoor cushions are UV treated and are intended for use on your patio, however we recommend bringing them indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve their lifespan and keep them looking beautiful. Donglin Furniture Blue nautical rope chair cushion, set of 2 200-Piece Seat Pad Polyester | DL-21008