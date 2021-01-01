Nautical Pave CZ Cubic Zirconia Starfish Shaped Stud Earrings For Women Rose Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver

BEAUTIFUL DESIGN - These CZ clad rose gold sea star studs are inspired by spinuloside starfish, a popular nautical creature. These are perfect for anyone who has pierced ears that is looking for a way to bring the ocean to their outfit.^For Pierced Ears only. Measure: 11mm x 11mm Weight: 1.5 Grams Material: .925 Sterling Silver, Rose Gold Vermeil, Cubic Zirconia, COMPOSED OF 925 SILVER - High quality, hypoallergenic material that will stand the test of time. These beautifully designed studs feature 925 silver post backings.^Why Buy Cubic Zirconia: Show your love for the Earth and your sweetheart by choosing cubic zirconia jewelry gifts. Lab created CZ reduces social and destructive environmental impact caused by the mining of diamonds. CZ Jewellery is virtually flawless and only a jeweler can tell the difference. Pour out your heart instead of your wallet and splurge on a trip or new house.