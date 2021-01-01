From craftmade

Craftmade Nautical Brushed Satin Nickel Traditional Clear Glass Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | Z111-BN

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Inspired by seagoing lanterns of a bygone age, the Exteriors' Nautical collection sets sail in a new direction. Brilliantly crafted, with a choice of durable finishes, Nautical could easily handle the stormiest seas. Its distinctive looks and outstanding detail are best appreciated right in any port you call home. Craftmade Nautical Brushed Satin Nickel Traditional Clear Glass Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | Z111-BN

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com