Nauta Floor Lamp by Cerno - Color: Beige - Finish: Oak - (05-110-RON-B)

The Nauta LED Floor Lamp by Cerno is a handsome energy efficient luminaire with a streamlined modern aesthetic. A Nick Sheridan design, it brings an understated nautical flavor to a midcentury modern living room or contemporary California coastline bedroom. Handcrafted from solid wood, the design features a central triangular column with an off-the-floor angular tripod base that adds to the open, uncluttered look of this showpiece floor light. An integrated LED bulb emits a warm white light that showcases the nuances of the wood grain base. Topped with a clean lined drum shade, the easy sophistication of the Nauta will enhance many decorative palettes, from bold modern colors to nautical stripes. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Beige. Finish: Brushed Brass