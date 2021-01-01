Pet OTC NausX Medication for Motion Sickness for Medium Breed Dogs, 20-count

Soothe your sidekick’s upset stomach with Pet OTC NausX Medication for Motion Sickness for Medium Breed Dogs. These easy-swallow pills are made with fast-acting ingredients and are designed to help relieve your furry friend from symptoms associated with motion sickness such as nausea, dizziness, vomiting and even excessive drooling and whining. Pet OTC NausX Medication for Motion Sickness for Medium Breed Dogs can be used 30 minutes prior to traveling in cars, trucks, trains, planes, buses and boats to help gently restore healthy digestion while calming your best bud’s sour stomach. This remedy is odor-free and can help provide up to six hours of comfort!