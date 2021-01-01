Nault Entertainment Center for TVs up to 60"

If you are just moving in, redecorating, or hoping to refresh your living space, this living room set has the four essential pieces that will do it all. Versatile and streamlined, each piece is aesthetically pleasing, easily blending with any existing decor and style. Functional and convenient, the bookcase allows you to tuck away and display your collection of books, accents, and favorite framed photos, while the TV stand stashes media accessories, gaming equipment, family albums and more, with plenty of concealed and open shelving or drawers. A dresser and hanging rod attached to an upper open shelf can serve as a front hall or mudroom storage or easily moves into a bedroom or guest room. Color: Black