Nature's Recipe Easy to Digest Adult Dog Food, Size: 13.2 oz, Flavor: Lamb | PetSmart

Nature's Recipe Stew Easy to Digest Lamb, Rice & Barley Cuts in Gravy is bursting with high-quality protein, whole ground barley and wholesome rice, serving up the taste dogs love-and the nutrition they need. With no corn or wheat, this wet food is easy to digest, too. Perfect for your dog's big, active life. Key Benefits: Made with high-quality chicken, a protein source that is gentle on your dog's stomach Wholesome rice and barley are highly digestible sources of carbohydrates for energy No corn, beef, or wheat and no artificial flavors or preservatives For over 30 years, Nature's Recipe has purposefully crafted recipes with natural ingredients, and added vitamins, minerals, and nutrients Item Number: 5158405 Brand: Nature's Recipe Food Type: Wet Breed Size: All Life Stage: All Flavor: Chicken, Rice, Barley Weight: 13.2 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Water Sufficient for Processing, Lamb, Soy Protein Concentrate, Whole Egg Product, Brown Rice, Peas, Ground Whole Barley, Carrots, Canola Oil (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Brewer's Rice, Brewers Yeast, Salt, Guar Gum, Vitamins (L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid), Malted Barley Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Minerals (Zinc Proteinate, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Proteinate, Copper Sulfate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Sulfate, Manganese Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Potassium Chloride, Dicalcium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Carrageenan, Rosemary Extract Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 8.0%Crude Fat (min) 5.0%Crude Fiber (max) 1.0%Moisture (max) 78.0% Caloric Content: 1000 kcal/kg, 374 kcal/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed an adult dog, less than 50 lb.(23 kg) approximately 1 can for every 15 lbs. (7 kg) of body weight. For dogs over 50 lb. (23kg) feed approximately 1 can per 20 lb. (9kg) of body weight. Adjust as needed, depending on age and activity level, to maintain ideal body weight. Cover and refrigerate any unused portion. Provide clean water at all times. Transition Instructions: When switching your dog's diet, we recommend that it be done gradually over a 5-7 day period. Nature's Recipe Easy to Digest Adult Dog Food, Size: 13.2 oz, Flavor: Lamb | PetSmart