Nature’s Miracle Stain & Odor Remover, Melon Burst Scent, 128 fl oz, Tough on Organic Stains and Odors

Nature’s Miracle pet stain and odor removers have been a trusted brand for pet mess cleanup for more than 35 years. Whatever pets do, you can trust Nature’s Miracle stain and odor removers, training aids, disinfectants and litter products to undo. Accidents happen, as every dog owner knows. Nature’s Miracle Stain & Odor Remover for dogs is an enzymatic spot stain and odor remover that’s Tough on organic stains while freshening with a light lavender scent. Bacteria-based formulas produce enzymes when they come into contact with a food source – pet urine, feces, vomit and other bio-based messes. This enzymatic cleaner continues working as long as the food source is present.Use on carpets, hard floors, furniture, fabrics and more (see the product label for a complete list of fabrics). Do not use on untreated hardwood, leather, suede, silk or wool specialty fabrics. Always use this product at full strength. Just spray, wait 10 minutes, then blot up stain with a white cloth. When used as directed, this product is safe to use around your pets and in your home.Always use Nature’s Miracle products first. Other cleaners and detergents may fail and chemically “set” stains that will be impossible to remove.