Nature's Miracle Litter Box Air Freshner and 2 Fragrance Inserts - Lavender Scent, Size: 1 count | PetSmart

Nature's Miracle pet stain and odor removers have been a trusted brand for pet mess cleanup for 40 years. Nature's Miracle stain and odor removers, virus disinfectants, training aids, litter and waste management and grooming products offer solutions for life with pets, from everyday messes to the toughest cleanup jobs. Whatever pets do, you can trust Nature's Miracle products to undo. Features: LITTER BOX AIR FRESHENER: Contains 1 air freshener attachment and 2 fragrance inserts. LAVENDER SCENT: Neutralizes odors in the litter box area and freshens with a lavender scent. CONTROLS TOUGH ODORS: Controls tough urine and feces odors, keeping the litter box area smelling clean and fresh. USE WITH ANY LITTER BOX: The easy-to-use fabric fastener design allows the air freshener to attach to any litter box. LASTS UP TO ONE MONTH: Each fragrance insert lasts up to one month, when used and stored as directed. Additional refill inserts are available to purchase separately. Includes: 1 Air Freshener attachment and 2 fragrance inserts Intended Pet(s): Cat Use: Deodorizer Directions: When used and stored as directed, each insert provides odor control for up to one month and is safe for use around pets and home. Simply secure each half of the provided fabric fastener to both the side of the litter box and the air freshener attachment. Then, slide in a fragrance insert and secure the air freshener attachment to the litter box for easy continued odor control.