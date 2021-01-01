Cats are fastidious creatures who love a clean litter box, and pet parents do too. Nature's Miracle Odor Control Receptacles are refills for Nature's Miracle Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes (First Edition). These catch-all receptacles seal and trap odors for maximum odor control. Heavy-gauge plastic provides added durability so you don't have to worry about them bending during disposal. Filter-ready to fit Nature's Miracle Carbon Filters for added odor control. For optimal performance, be sure to check out Nature's Miracle litter, filters, accessories and more. Features: CATCH-ALL RECEPTACLES: 18 refill receptacles are compatible with Nature's Miracle Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes (First Edition). TRAPS ODORS: For maximum odor control, use with Nature's Miracle Carbon Filters. DISPOSABLE CONVENIENCE: Easy to remove and throw away - heavy-gauge plastic prevents bending during disposal. SEALS FOR REMOVAL: Pressdown the four corners of the lid, then lift out and dispose. TRUSTED BRAND: From the maker of Nature's Miracle products, the pet stain and odor removing brand you trust because it works! Material: Plastic Environment Type: Indoors Species: Cat Color: Black Directions: Press down the four corners of the lid, then lift out and dispose. Nature's Miracle Just For Cats Odor Control Receptacles, Size: 18 Count | Carbon/Plastic | PetSmart