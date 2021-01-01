Weathered charm with artistic flair. The organic beauty and quality of 100% solid hardwood is heightened using artistic techniques, such as liming and deep etching, to create a time-worn texture. Made in the USA. The canvas begins with premium Appalachian hardwood, valued for visuals of tight grains and high density. Complemented by oak’s unique graining, this nature of wood hardwood features a natural and rustic look that complements any decor. Color effects with dimension textured by gently removing the soft portion of the wood, each plank features exposed grain and artistic techniques that highlight the beauty of natural wood. A floor you can really live on – the ultimate protection from scratches and the natural strength of 100% solid Appalachian hardwood make it possible. Bruce Nature of wood premium Prefinished Gray Oak Wirebrushed 3/4-in Solid Hardwood Flooring Sample in Brown | WLSKLW131